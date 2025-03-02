Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $12,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.5% in the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 2,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.62.

NYSE RGA opened at $202.78 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $174.45 and a fifty-two week high of $233.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

