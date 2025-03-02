Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,944 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17,533.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $16.47 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.41%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

