Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 329,617 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,189,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,617 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $229,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average is $73.26. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2348 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

