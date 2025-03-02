SVB Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 381.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,992 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $93.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $78.27 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

