Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE FINS opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.02. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.