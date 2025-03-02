Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys 423 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total value of $2,835,138.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,380 shares of company stock valued at $290,016,164. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

NFLX stock opened at $980.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $947.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $832.09. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,064.50. The firm has a market cap of $419.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

