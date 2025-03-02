Short Interest in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) Declines By 41.3%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the January 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

New York Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,530. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average is $22.69. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $23.56.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.