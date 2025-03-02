Sharkey Howes & Javer Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Chevron were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,431,429,000 after buying an additional 874,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 11.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,581,137,000 after buying an additional 3,203,899 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,892,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,881,280,000 after buying an additional 410,460 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,200,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,610,645,000 after buying an additional 573,218 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,496,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,389,380,000 after buying an additional 2,432,756 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Read Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $158.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.49. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.