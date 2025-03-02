Short Interest in Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT) Decreases By 40.5%

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the January 31st total of 101,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Genfit Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of GNFT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Genfit has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $6.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Genfit in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genfit stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 166,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.33% of Genfit as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2a trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia; CML-022; SRT-015, an ASK1 inhibitor targets the inhibition of cellular apoptosis, inflammation, and fibrosis.

