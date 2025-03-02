SVB Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,920,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,580.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,120.00 price target (up from $4,900.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Booking from $5,250.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,370.43.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,016.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4,898.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,615.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,337.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.19%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

