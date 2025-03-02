UPCX (UPC) Price Hits $2.62

UPCX (UPC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last week, UPCX has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. UPCX has a market cap of $1.03 million and $660,952.29 worth of UPCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UPCX token can currently be purchased for about $2.62 or 0.00003073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UPCX Profile

UPCX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2023. UPCX’s total supply is 780,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,110 tokens. The official message board for UPCX is medium.com/@upcx-platforms. UPCX’s official Twitter account is @upcxofficial. UPCX’s official website is upcx.io.

Buying and Selling UPCX

According to CryptoCompare, “UPCX (UPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. UPCX has a current supply of 780,000,000 with 69,021,962.8 in circulation. The last known price of UPCX is 2.61207594 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $659,190.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://upcx.io/.”

