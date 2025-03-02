Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,030 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CL opened at $91.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CL

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.