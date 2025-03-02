Short Interest in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Grows By 95.1%

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 95.1% from the January 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DWAS traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,402. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.20. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $104.46.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $24,961,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,313,000 after buying an additional 29,937 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 507.3% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 33,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 28,216 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 20,075 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

