Short Interest in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Grows By 95.1%

Mar 2nd, 2025

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWASGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 95.1% from the January 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DWAS traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,402. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.20. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $104.46.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $24,961,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,313,000 after buying an additional 29,937 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 507.3% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 33,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 28,216 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 20,075 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

