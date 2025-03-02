Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and traded as low as $10.27. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 205,823 shares trading hands.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.59.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.
About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
