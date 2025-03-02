Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and traded as low as $10.27. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 205,823 shares trading hands.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.59.

Get Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 1,997.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 4.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.