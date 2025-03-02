Silynxcom (NYSE:SYNX) vs. Knowles (NYSE:KN) Financial Comparison

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) and Silynxcom (NYSE:SYNX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Knowles and Silynxcom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knowles 0 2 0 0 2.00 Silynxcom 0 0 0 0 0.00

Knowles currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.62%. Given Knowles’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Knowles is more favorable than Silynxcom.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knowles $553.50 million 2.62 -$237.80 million ($2.65) -6.25 Silynxcom $9.89 million 1.21 -$2.82 million N/A N/A

This table compares Knowles and Silynxcom”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Silynxcom has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Knowles.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Knowles shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Knowles shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Knowles and Silynxcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knowles -34.66% 5.52% 3.70% Silynxcom N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Knowles beats Silynxcom on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM). The PD segment designs and delivers film, electrolytic, and mica capacitor products for use in power supplies and medical implants; electromagnetic interference filters; and RF filtering solutions for use in satellite communications and radar systems for defense applications. The MSA segment designs and manufactures balanced armature speakers and microphones for the hearing health, audio, and True Wireless Stereo (TWS) markets. The CMM segment designs and manufactures micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) microphones and audio solutions used in applications that serve the ear, mobile, TWS, Internet of Things, computing, and smartphones markets. The company serves the defense, medtech, electric vehicle, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics markets through original equipment manufacturers, their contract manufacturers, suppliers, sales representatives, and distributors. Knowles Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

About Silynxcom

Silynxcom Ltd. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories. Silynxcom Ltd. is based in Netanya, Israel.

