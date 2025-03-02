SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $4.92 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 44,184 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Walt Disney by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 312,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,817,000 after purchasing an additional 52,748 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,274 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,718 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 22,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.3 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $113.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $205.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

