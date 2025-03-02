Oasys (OAS) Price Reaches $0.0219 on Major Exchanges

Oasys (OAS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Oasys has a market cap of $82.41 million and approximately $519,136.32 worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasys token can currently be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasys has traded 15% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85,246.79 or 1.00099322 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85,087.96 or 0.99912823 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Oasys

Oasys’ launch date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,763,497,882 tokens. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,763,497,881.6421747 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.02212012 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $521,514.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

