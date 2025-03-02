Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 486.53 ($6.12) and traded as high as GBX 488 ($6.14). Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. shares last traded at GBX 479 ($6.02), with a volume of 213,786 shares changing hands.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £447.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 486.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 477.39.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Company Profile

The Schroder Asian Total Return provides an unconstrained approach to investing in Asian markets, seeking to provide a total return to investors while providing an element of capital protection.

