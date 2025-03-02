Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.10 and traded as low as C$0.91. Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 10,500 shares trading hands.

Caldwell Partners International Stock Down 9.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.40 million, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.09.

Caldwell Partners International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 20th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Caldwell Partners International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 309.72%.

Caldwell Partners International Company Profile

The Caldwell Partners International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other European countries. The company offers retained executive and board search solutions; professional search; on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions; and talent strategy and assessment tools.

