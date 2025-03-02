Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Short Interest Up 107.4% in February

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Via Renewables Stock Performance

VIASP stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935. Via Renewables has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13.

Via Renewables Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.6963 dividend. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

