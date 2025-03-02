New Gold (TSE:NGD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.84 and traded as low as C$3.80. New Gold shares last traded at C$3.93, with a volume of 1,179,761 shares trading hands.

New Gold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12. The firm has a market cap of C$2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.55, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard sold 100,000 shares of New Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.25, for a total value of C$425,000.00. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is an intermediate gold mining company. The company has a portfolio of two producing assets: Rainy River Mine and New Afton Mine in Canada. Also, it has interests in the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico. The company derives revenue from the sale of Gold, Copper, and Silver.

