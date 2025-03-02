Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 14,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 280,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $252.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $234.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.36. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $162.62 and a 52 week high of $265.72.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.