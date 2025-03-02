iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 96,316 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $39,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 9,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $120.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.76. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.47 and a 12 month high of $121.70.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

