Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 290.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $102.85 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.93 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,739,678.58. This trade represents a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 937,407 shares of company stock worth $114,418,186 over the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

