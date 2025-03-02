Short Interest in Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Decreases By 75.0%

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBF. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 1,545.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 100,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 94,259 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 116,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 22,284 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $884,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Bond Fund Stock Performance

VBF stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.10. Invesco Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $17.48.

Invesco Bond Fund Announces Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

