28,600 Shares in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 5.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,994 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 187.1% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Massimo Calafiore sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $157,739.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,948.14. This trade represents a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Andrews sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $83,277.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,501.68. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,442 shares of company stock worth $436,883. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of OFIX opened at $17.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $664.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $20.73.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OFIX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orthofix Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

