Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Down 75.3% in February

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 75.3% from the January 31st total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,324,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Rare Element Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:REEMF opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43. Rare Element Resources has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $325.15 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.28.
About Rare Element Resources
