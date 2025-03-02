IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) Short Interest Update

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the January 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of IperionX by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in IperionX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IperionX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in IperionX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IperionX during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IperionX Stock Down 0.1 %

IperionX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.70. 133,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,001. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66. IperionX has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.61 and a current ratio of 13.62.

About IperionX

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

