Short Interest in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Drops By 67.7%

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the January 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RMBI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.84. 23,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,561. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $140.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.36.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 10.99%.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,254 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

