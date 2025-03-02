Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Short Interest Up 54.8% in February

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the January 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.54. The company had a trading volume of 16,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,161. Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $48.63. The company has a market cap of $122.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 366.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

