Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Short Interest Update

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 119.0% from the January 31st total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Stock Performance

Rhinebeck Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. 3,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,851. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.33. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $113.65 million, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%.

Insider Transactions at Rhinebeck Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Francis X. Dwyer sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $144,538.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,572.62. This represents a 59.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 10.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 196,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 81,345 shares in the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, commercial and personal checking, individual retirement, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

