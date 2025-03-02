Hickory Point Bank & Trust Buys New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $546.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.90 and a one year high of $563.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $550.08 and a 200 day moving average of $538.06.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

