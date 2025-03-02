Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Expands By 199.3%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 199.3% from the January 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the third quarter worth $69,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.12. 30,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,407. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Announces Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.