Short Interest in Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Expands By 200.0%

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Indra Sistemas Trading Up 5.7 %
OTCMKTS:ISMAY traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Indra Sistemas has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.94.
Indra Sistemas Company Profile
