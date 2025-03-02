Haoxi Health Technology Limited (NASDAQ:HAO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Haoxi Health Technology Limited (NASDAQ:HAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,400 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the January 31st total of 104,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 281,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of HAO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. 72,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,276. Haoxi Health Technology has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $265.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95.

Haoxi Health Technology Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online marketing solutions in China. It offers online marketing solutions, including online short video marketing solutions to advertisers through its media partners; and customized marketing solutions by planning, producing, placing, and optimizing online ads to help advertisers acquire, convert, and retain consumers on various online media platforms.

