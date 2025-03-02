Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) & Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF – Get Free Report) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Green Thumb Industries to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Green Thumb Industries $1.05 billion $36.27 million 23.17 Green Thumb Industries Competitors $1.22 billion -$827,419.35 8.58

Green Thumb Industries’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Green Thumb Industries. Green Thumb Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Thumb Industries 0 0 0 3 4.00 Green Thumb Industries Competitors 311 253 603 34 2.30

This is a summary of current ratings for Green Thumb Industries and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 39.40%. Given Green Thumb Industries’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Green Thumb Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Green Thumb Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Green Thumb Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Thumb Industries 5.68% 3.65% 2.52% Green Thumb Industries Competitors -98.15% -2,439.03% -14.56%

Volatility & Risk

Green Thumb Industries has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Thumb Industries’ rivals have a beta of -19.62, meaning that their average stock price is 2,062% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Green Thumb Industries

(Get Free Report)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. It distributes its products primarily to third-party retail customers and sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores, as well as direct-to consumer delivery channel. Green Thumb Industries Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.