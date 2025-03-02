Maia Wealth LLC Buys 2,677 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Maia Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,669 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,707 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 16,830.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 582,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,656,000 after purchasing an additional 579,289 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,587.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 534,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,512,000 after purchasing an additional 530,987 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,354,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,802,000 after buying an additional 455,195 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $178.13 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.12 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.28.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

