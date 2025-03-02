Maia Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Maia Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $543,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 22,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,745,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $612,200,000 after buying an additional 470,739 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.68 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.34.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

