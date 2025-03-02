Modera Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 271,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,792 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $108,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $394.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.94. The company has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $315.24 and a 52-week high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

