Short Interest in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Expands By 54.3%

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 964,000 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the January 31st total of 624,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 622.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Alpha Teknova by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova Price Performance

TKNO traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $6.50. 335,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,189. Alpha Teknova has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

