Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 73.4% from the January 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.
NASDAQ:TCMD traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 236,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,241. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74. The company has a market cap of $337.03 million, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $21.10.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $85.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.39 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,483,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after acquiring an additional 67,934 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 727,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 64,684 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 612,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.
TCMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut Tactile Systems Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.
