trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVGGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, an increase of 80.2% from the January 31st total of 70,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on trivago in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on trivago from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, trivago presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On trivago

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in trivago stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVGFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 285,804 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned about 0.41% of trivago at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

trivago Price Performance

Shares of TRVG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.26. 180,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,051. The company has a market cap of $297.93 million, a PE ratio of -426.00 and a beta of 1.76. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVGGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. trivago had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

