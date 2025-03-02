trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, an increase of 80.2% from the January 31st total of 70,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on trivago in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on trivago from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, trivago presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in trivago stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 285,804 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned about 0.41% of trivago at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRVG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.26. 180,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,051. The company has a market cap of $297.93 million, a PE ratio of -426.00 and a beta of 1.76. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. trivago had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

