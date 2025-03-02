Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $61.62 and traded as low as $59.43. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $60.27, with a volume of 13,732 shares traded.
Separately, Barclays raised shares of Novozymes A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.
Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.
