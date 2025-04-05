317,204 Shares in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Acquired by HCEP Management Ltd

HCEP Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 317,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000. Tuya accounts for about 0.5% of HCEP Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Tuya by 497.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,144,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,940 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tuya by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,530,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 896,605 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tuya by 2,493.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 691,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 664,982 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 3rd quarter valued at $772,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 292,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 191,085 shares during the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TUYA opened at $2.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. Tuya Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -81.83 and a beta of 0.43.

Tuya ( NYSE:TUYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. Tuya had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Tuya’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

