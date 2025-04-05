Rahlfs Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Rahlfs Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 68,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 16,809 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 46.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 668,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,322,000 after buying an additional 212,373 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 56.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 97,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Down 6.7 %

ILF stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.61. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $29.05.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

