Oarsman Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 244.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,686 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLPX. MGB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.96. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $67.47.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

