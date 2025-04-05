Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 437 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,314 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,565,000 after purchasing an additional 154,064 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,288,912,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,112,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,502,000 after purchasing an additional 69,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,912,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,603,000 after buying an additional 56,140 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 5.9 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $156.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.49 and a 200-day moving average of $174.62. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $154.12 and a 1 year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.