Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,218 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $52.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.94. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

