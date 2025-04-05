Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Holdings Increased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 67.9% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in AON in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in AON by 101.2% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 1.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $375.94 on Friday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $412.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.59.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.21.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

