Oarsman Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,385,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,429,000 after acquiring an additional 86,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 746,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,032,000 after purchasing an additional 98,714 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18,492.7% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,700,000 after buying an additional 628,381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,134,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,865,000 after buying an additional 32,581 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $87.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.52 and a 200 day moving average of $107.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $85.40 and a one year high of $119.28.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
