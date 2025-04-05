Oarsman Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,385,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,429,000 after acquiring an additional 86,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 746,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,032,000 after purchasing an additional 98,714 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18,492.7% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,700,000 after buying an additional 628,381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,134,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,865,000 after buying an additional 32,581 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $87.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.52 and a 200 day moving average of $107.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $85.40 and a one year high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.